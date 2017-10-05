Cabinet Approves Renaming of Kandla Port

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given its ex-post facto approval to the renaming of Kandla Port as Deendayal Port.

Ports in India are generally named after the city or town in which these are situated. However, the Government, in special cases, after due consideration, have renamed the Ports after great leaders in the past.

By renaming Kandla Port as "Deendayal Port, Kandla", a grateful nation would be remembering the invaluable contributions made by one of the greatest sons of India, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. This will inspire the People of Gujarat , particularly the Youth, who may not be fully aware of the contributions made by the great leader.

There have been public demands from various quarters in Gujarat, especially from Kachhh district, to rename 'Kandla Port' as 'Deendayal Port, Kandla'. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay (25.9.1916 - 1.2.1968) was a prominent leader, who pledged his life to the service of the nation.

Since the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was to be celebrated on 25th September, 2017, it was felt that it would be most appropriate if the decision to rename the Kandla Port as Deendayal Port was made as a part of the birth anniversary celebration of this great national leader.