Aquavita Charters Diana Shipping's M/V Boston Bulk Carrier

Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Aquavita International for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Boston.

The gross charter rate is US$20,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until a minimum of April 1, 2023, up to a maximum of May 31, 2023. The charter began on July 15, 2022.

The m/v Boston was previously chartered to Richland Bulk Pte. Ltd., at a gross charter rate of US$13,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Boston” is a 177,828 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2007.

"The employment of “Boston” is anticipated to generate approximately US$5.25 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter," Diana Shipping said.

Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Baltimore, Diana Shipping Inc.’s owned and bareboat chartered-in fleet will consist of 34 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax and 8 Panamax).

"As of today, the combined carrying capacity of our fleet, including the m/v Baltimore, is approximately 4.5 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.47 years," the company said.