High Winds Close Saudi Arabia's Jeddah port

April 11, 2017

The major port at Saudi Arabia's second largest city of Jeddah was closed on Tuesday due to bad weather, state-run Ekhbariya TV reported.
 

"Marine traffic was halted at Jeddah Islamic Port because of high winds and reduced visibility," the channel wrote in a newsflash.

 

Reporting by Noah Browning 

