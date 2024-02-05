ARC Adds Ninth US-flag RoRo Vessel to Its Fleet

American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group Inc. (ARC) added ARC Honor as the ninth American flag roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessel to its fleet.

“This tremendously capable and flexible U.S.-flag ship is crewed by American merchant mariners and now operates in ARC’s global network supporting America’s national defense and economic security through trade,” said Eric Ebeling, ARC President & CEO. The vessel is ARC’s fourth large car/truck carrier (LCTC) vessel.

The former Tulane was re-flagged to American registry and re-named the ARC Honor on February 2, 2024. The re-flagging was conducted with the U.S. Coast Guard in the port of Incheon, Korea. ARC Honor is enrolled in the Maritime Security Program (MSP) and the Voluntary Intermodal Sealift Agreement (VISA).

Maritime Administration (MARAD) Administrator Ann Phillips said, “As a new addition to the Maritime Security Program, this ship and her crew of U.S. credentialed mariners will support our nation’s economic security and provide sealift capacity for our Armed Forces operating around the world.”

ARC Honor is able to carry tracked and wheeled vehicles, helicopters, and other high and heavy project cargoes. The vessel is 229.99m long with a 6.5m high main deck and a stern ramp rated for cargo weighing up to 320 MT.

Seafarers International Union (SIU) will provide the crew for ARC Honor.

“The leadership team at ARC once again is demonstrating its commitment to our industry, to our mariners, and to our nation by bringing this vessel under the Stars and Stripes,” said David Heindel, SIU president.