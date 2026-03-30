ARC Adopts LifeFinder Safety Platform Across Fleet

American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier (ARC) announced it would deploy the LifeFinder safety tech platform under a five-year agreement across its fleet of ten U.S.-flag roll-on/roll-off vessels to strengthen mariner safety and emergency response capabilities.

The decision follows a successful year-long pilot installation on board the vessel M/V Patriot. ARC and LifeFinder worked closely to tailor the platform to the specific vessel layout, safety procedures and operational requirements.

The pilot demonstrated that fast and reliable onboard positioning with personnel locator devices improves coordination during drills by giving bridge and safety teams immediate visibility into crew location and status. The system also strengthens reporting and post-incident analysis, reinforcing continuous improvement across the fleet.