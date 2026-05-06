Kongsberg Maritime to Supply Technology Package for Svitzer’s New Electric Tugs

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract from Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CSL) to deliver a fully integrated equipment and technology package for Svitzer’s next generation of full‑electric TRAnsverse tugs. The contract covers four vessels, with options for four additional units, and represents a step in Svitzer’s strategy to advance efficient, zero‑emission harbor and terminal towage.

Kongsberg Maritime’s scope extends across the full electrical and automation architecture, including DC and AC switchboards, PM Propulsion motors, and necessary shore charging equipment. Each tug will be primarily powered by a 4,8MWh battery pack. Centralized automation and control will be delivered via the K‑Chief system and K‑Chief PMS, enabling integration from propeller to battery and “one-touch-mode” changes.

The tugs will each be equipped with two Kongsberg Maritime US L Drive azimuth thrusters with 2.8‑meter nozzles, powered by 2,000kW permanent magnet motors and managed through the AquaPilot thruster control system. The thrusters provide propulsion efficiency and maneuverability, meeting the demands of harbor and terminal operations.

To support high‑performance towage capability, Kongsberg Maritime will also supply a hydraulic escort winch, two capstans and two chain stoppers per vessel, offering fast render and recovery speeds suited to advanced escort profiles.