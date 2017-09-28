C-Job Naval Architects Turns 10

What started as a small naval architectural office 10 years ago has grown into an established and well-respected company.

Using various projects and a growing number of in-house disciplines to demonstrate how the Dutch ship design firm C-Job Naval Architects has developed, Managing Director Basjan Faber looks back at some of the most significant moments of the previous decade.

“In terms of vessels, there have been numerous milestones,” Faber said. “The St. Pierre – a Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger – was probably the first, for which we provided the concept, basic and detailed Design. Another memorable project was the cargo vessel Atlantic Dawn.”

More recently, C-Job’s momentum has continued with additional vessels, each of which further cementing the company’s respected position in the maritime sector. “We are very proud to have worked on the initial, concept and basic designs for the Texelstroom,” he added, referring to the CNG-Electric passenger ferry that won the 2017 Shippax Ferry Award. “And, of course the dredgers that we designed for DEME and Van Oord are also significant vessels too.”

With regard to C-Job’s scope of expertise, clients approach the company for all the major disciplines of ship design. This includes naval architecture and hydromechanics, mechanical engineering and structural engineering. “As we have grown, we have consistently looked at the expectations of our clients. We have developed into a company that has all the in-house skills to design a product with fully integrated mission equipment.”

Because ship design is a dynamic field of knowledge, C-Job has developed its service portfolio in line with market and client requirements. For example, the discipline of Interior Engineering has recently been incorporated into the company’s skills set.

The C-Job team has grown to a total of more than 75 staff members, working in three locations in the Netherlands; Joure, Rotterdam and the head office in Hoofddorp. “We have a very dynamic group of professionals working here. And our output – in terms of the vessels we design and the clients we serve – has purely been the result of a team effort.”

As Faber looks forward to the coming 10 years, how does he want to see C-Job developing? “Our future growth must be driven by knowledge,” he answers. “It is for this reason that for the last couple of years we have increased our investment into R&D – looking into subjects such as Innovative Processes, Big Data, and Sustainability.”

“Furthermore, we want to increase our international presence. The most important factor here is the ability to source the best people – to continue to grow an experienced and expert team.”