Rossi Expands its Planetary Range with EP Winch

With EP Winch, Rossi strengthens its offering in the Marine, Construction and Mining sectors.

Rossi S.p.A., an international company headquartered in Modena and one of the world's leading groups in the production of gearboxes, gearmotors and electric motors, presents the EP Winch, the new planetary gearbox with rotating housing.

The new EP Winch expands the range dedicated to planetary gearboxes, a product that has characterized Rossi's experience and production capacity for decades. "With EP Winch," says Davide Ferrari, R&D Manager Planetary Gearboxes and deputy CTO, "we are expanding our range by entering strategic sectors with a very clear approach: not simply adding a product to the range, but making our Know-how available to customers and studying solutions capable of better integrating into their applications and responding to their needs.

The rotating housing that characterizes EP Winch allows the gearbox to be encased in the drum, so as to minimize overall dimensions. This is a particularly attractive solution, as well as featuring an elegant design, for the Marine, Construction and Mining sectors, where available space is often a decisive design constraint.





Image courtesy Rossi





A key element in the development of EP Winch was a direct comparison with the market.

In fact, the gearbox is already in use at some Spanish charter customers in the Marine sector involved in a pilot project launched in 2025.

"Partnerships with customers," said Stefano Cioffi, Head of Segments Marine and Construction, "represent an added value not only for us but for the customers themselves; studying the new product together with them allows us to respond accurately to their real needs and to develop EP Winch based on application realities experienced during use in the field. In this logic, the gearbox is not born as a standard answer to a standard need, but as an innovative solution designed to be developed together with the customer."

For marine applications, EP Winch can also count on the DNV Type Approval Certificate, which strengthens its position in contexts where reliability and compliance with international standards are necessary requirements.

EP Winch will be manufactured in the Lecce facilities, with a supply chain based on components sourced in Italy and Europe.