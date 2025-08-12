Marine Link
Friday, August 15, 2025

Ardmore Snags $350m Revolving Credit Facility

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 12, 2025

© Watson Farley & Williams

© Watson Farley & Williams

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) advised a consortium of lenders comprising Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge (“Nordea”), acting as facility and security agent, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and Danske Bank A/S on a US$350m revolving credit facility provided to Ardmore Shipping Corporation (“Ardmore”) to refinance Ardmore’s existing revolving credit facilities and for general corporate purposes. The facility was secured by 20 of Ardmore’s vessels.

Founded in 2010, Ardmore Shipping is a global operator of product and chemical tankers with a predominant focus on spot market trading of its fleet.

The WFW London Maritime team that advised the lenders was led by Partner Michael O’Donnell, supported by Associates James Burgess and Jack Oldbury and Trainee Henry Stevenson. New York Partner John Benson provided Marshall Islands legal expertise, supported by Paralegal Greg Pastore.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Hidden Threats at America’s Ports: Why Foreign-Made Cranes Pose Strategic Risk

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week