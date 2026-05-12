NextGeo Scores $11.7M Mediterranean Subsea Job

Italian offshore services provider Next Geosolutions (NextGeo) has been awarded a contract worth about $11.7 million (€10 million) for geophysical survey and unexploded ordnance (UXO) activities linked to a subsea energy infrastructure project in the Central Mediterranean.

The contract was awarded by an international client operating in the subsea power cable sector, the company said.

The project will involve offshore and nearshore operations using multiple vessels to conduct geophysical surveys and unexploded ordnance identification and clearance activities.

NextGeo said the work will support the safe installation of subsea infrastructure by identifying and, where necessary, clearing detected anomalies on the seabed.

The contract will be executed in two phases, with completion expected in the third quarter of 2026.

“This award confirms NextGeo’s technical and operational expertise in managing complex survey campaigns, both in nearshore and offshore environments, and further strengthens our positioning in seabed and UXO survey services supporting strategic energy infrastructure projects across the EMEA region,” said Giovanni Ranieri, CEO of NextGeo.