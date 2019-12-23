ARISE Mauritania Picks Kalmar Equipment

Kalmar, the provider of cargo-handling solutions and equipments to ports and terminals, has concluded an agreement to supply a suite of yard crane and mobile equipment to ARISE Mauritania for Nouakchott container terminal.



The agreement includes four Kalmar Zero Emission rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGs), one reachstacker, one empty container handler and two forklift trucks of the Kalmar Essential Range.



The order was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q4 order intake, with the delivery of all machines scheduled to be completed during Q3 of 2020.



ARISE Mauritania, Arise Mauritania SA, a 50:50 joint-venture incorporated by Arise, a pan-African infrastructure, and logistics solutions company), and Meridiam, one of the leading long-term sustainable infrastructure developer, investor, and asset manager, is developing a new state-of-the-art container terminal at the Port of Nouakchott in a public-private partnership with the Republic of Mauritania.



The company is designing, building and financing the new terminal, which will have an initial capacity of 250,000 TEU with the possibility to expand to 600,000 TEU in the future. The project includes the construction of a new wharf and a 25-hectare storage area for exports and imports as well as associated port services.



The four Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs will feature a 100-percent electric power system that produces no emissions or engine noise at source, and completely eliminates the need for hydraulic oil.



The Kalmar Essential Range Terminal Tractors, Forklifts, Reachstackers and Empty Container Handlers are built to the highest standards providing customers with the build quality, high availability and excellent safety, for a great price.



Mohit Agrawal, Managing Director, ARISE Mauritania said: “The decision to partner with Kalmar was based on their position as a leading supplier of world-class equipment and support services. Having a single supplier for our yard and mobile equipment simplifies our operations and offers advantages in terms of ongoing maintenance too. The new Kalmar equipment will support safe, efficient operations at our terminal and will ensure we are ready for future automation.”



Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales, EMEIA, Kalmar: “We are extremely pleased to welcome ARISE Mauritania as a Kalmar customer and are looking forward to helping them achieve their ambitious goals for the Nouakchott terminal. This order is a direct result of the excellent reputation we have built as a supplier of safe, reliable equipment.”