Armada Technologies and Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions Sign MoU

Air lubrication system provider Armada Technologies™ and Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on installing Armada’s Passive Air Lubrication Systems (PALS) on vessels.

The partnership aims to improve vessel energy-efficiency, reduce operating costs and minimize the emission of carbon and other pollutants to ships.

Armada will provide technical and commercial support to facilitate the integration of PALS into vessel designs, including initial efficiency saving estimates and design information on proposed installations.

Andrew Marshall, CEO of Ecochlor, expressed his support for the collaboration, stating, "The association between Ecochlor and Armada Technologies continues to support the development of a game-changing solution for hull air lubrication in the marine industry. As execution partner to this MoU, we are committed to leveraging our expertise in global sales, marketing and engineering to ensure PALS delivers consistent and ongoing fuel savings regardless of vessel type and operating condition worldwide.

"We are proud to have Armada as part of our portfolio of offerings in ‘green’ technology and remain steadfast in our commitment to driving lasting, positive change to assist shipowners in their decarbonization efforts."



