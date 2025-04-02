Vard and Emgepron Cooperate on Defense Programs

VARD has signed an MoU with Brazilian state-owned company EMGEPRON that aims to foster future cooperation on national defense programs and promote the exchange of knowledge in emerging technologies.

Emgepron is linked to the Ministry of Defence of Brazil through the Command of the Navy. In addition to project management, the company commercializes Brazilian naval defense products and services.

Located in Pernambuco, Vard Promar is one of the most modern shipbuilding facilities in South America, with the infrastructure and technical capacity to support both defense and commercial projects. As the Brazilian representative of both Vard and Fincantieri, Vard Promar is strategically repositioning its operations with a renewed focus on service delivery including ship repairs, maintenance and complex vessel upgrades.

The parties will be exploring and discussing technical, commercial and management information related to all mutual areas of strategic interest, including naval shipyard capacity and development projects.

Additionally, Vard and Emgepron will explore the development of joint studies to assess the competitiveness of potential future vessel construction considering local technical feasibility, construction process, supply logistics and the identification of new potential joint businesses to be developed within the agreement.



