Armon Shipyard Delivers MAURIC Fast Ferry Bindy II

Spanish shipyard Armon has delivered the Fast Ferry Bindy II to Morlenn Express (Sogestran Group), a passenger catamaran of under 30 meters with a beam of 10.7 meters, designed by MAURIC. Capable of carrying 400 passengers at 20 knots and fitted with IMO Tier III-compliant engines, the vessel marks a milestone in the fleet renewal program of the Brittany-based operator.

Appointed by Morlenn Express in 2023 as part of their fleet renewal strategy, MAURIC initially carried out a series of concept studies exploring various hull forms and vessel configurations compliant with the latest European directive on passenger vessels. The catamaran configuration emerged as the most suitable solution, offering the best balance between passenger capacity, service speed and seakeeping.

The wave-piercer catamaran hull form presents inherent complexities when building in all-aluminum construction. These challenges were admirably overcome by Armon shipyard, notably through the use of extruded aluminum deck panels incorporating very thin plating and stiffeners, allowing for savings in both structural weight and fuel consumption.

Hydrodynamic optimization of the hull lines and propulsion arrangement enables BindyII to operate at notably low installed power. Daily fuel consumption is substantially reduced compared to the previous generation of vessels the catamarans are set to replace, with a direct and tangible benefit to route profitability and the environmental footprint of the service.