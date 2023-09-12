Artemis Debuts Foiling Range of Patrol Vessels

Belfast-based Artemis Technologies has unveiled a new range of foiling patrol vessels.

The all-electric Artemis EF-12 Patrol is designed for coastal security, with a top speed of 30 knots and a foiling range of 55 nautical miles. An optional diesel hybrid range extender can extend its foiling range to 236 nautical miles.

The Artemis EF-20H Patrol has a top speed of 40 knots and foiling range of 644 nautical miles. Equipped with retractable foils and a diesel hybrid range extender as standard, its seamless transition between diesel and electric modes empowers silent and emissions-free patrolling in ecologically sensitive areas or where tactical situation dictates.

Both platforms in the eFoiler Patrol range can be used for various operations, from patrol to search and rescue.

According to Artemis, its innovative eFoiler propulsion system minimizes wake disturbances, mitigating impact on shorelines and fellow maritime users. The autopilot flight control system ensures stability, granting crew members a comfortable journey with reduced susceptibility to seasickness, the company said. In addition, these vessels substantially curtail greenhouse gas emissions.

(Image: Artemis Technologies)