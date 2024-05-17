ESL Shipping's First Plug-in Hybrid Vessel Electramar Christened

Electramar, the first in a series of 12 plug-in hybrid vessels being built by Chowgule and Company shipyard in India for ESL Shipping's subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping, was christened in the city center of Helsinki on May 15.

The vessel’s godmother is Paula Ojala, Chartering Manager at the global steel company SSAB, a long-term client of both AtoB@C Shipping and ESL Shipping.

“The cooperation between SSAB, ESL Shipping and AtoB@C Shipping has a rich, decades old history and I am deeply honored and humbled to be the godmother of this remarkable, energy-efficient vessel,” Ojala said.

Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping and Chairman of the Board, AtoB@C Shipping AB, said, “Both steel industry and shipping are entering a new era, where fossil free fuels are gradually being replaced with more sustainable alternatives. SSAB is one of the forerunners in green steel and we are delighted to have their representative as a godmother for the vessel.”

Electramar is a state-of-the-art vessel that produces up to 50% less CO2 emissions compared to the present generation of vessels, thanks to its shore power connectivity, large battery installation and improved cargo intake. It also offers a quieter and cleaner operation while in port.

Designed to carry a wide range of bulk and breakbulk products, such as steel, forest products, fertilisers and project cargoes, the vessel has a long unobstructed deck, which allows loading more deck cargo and longer project cargoes than the current vessels in the fleet.

Stellamar, the second vessel in the series is currently underway from India to Europe via Cape of Good Hope. The production of the ninth unit, Fleximar, commenced in April with the steel-cutting ceremony.