Artemis, Delta Marine Partner

Artemis Technologies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Delta Marine to manufacture eFoiler vessels for Washington’s Puget Sound.

Artemis will work alongside Delta Marine to meet the growing demand for zero-emission ferries, including smaller vessels ideal for high-speed, short-haul routes. Washington State, with more ferries than any other region in the U.S., is under increasing pressure to transition to cleaner, more efficient models as public interest in sustainable transportation rises.

The company has grown significantly since its founding in 2017, having invested over $100 million in research and development. Artemis Technologies’ groundbreaking work in vessel electrification reached a key milestone in 2022 with the successful deployment of “Pioneer of Belfast”, the world’s first commercially coded electric foiling vessel.

The company now offers a portfolio of products that includes the 100% electric foiling ferry, the Artemis EF-24 Passenger, and the Artemis EF-12 Escape, a luxury water taxi designed for commuters and luxury travel, launched at this year’s America’s Cup in Barcelona.

Both these models offer a scalable solution for modern, high-speed ferry services, including routes operated by King County Water Taxi and Kitsap Transit. These vessels, optimized for efficiency and lower environmental impact, reflect the “mosquito fleet” style of smaller, more agile ferries that have recently been advocated as a practical solution to Puget Sound’s ferry congestion.