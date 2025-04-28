Artemis Technologies, Noatum Maritime to Purchase Electric Foiling Pilot Boat for UAE Operations

Artemis Technologies, a leader in commercial electric foiling vessels, has entered an agreement with Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, to purchase an electric Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat to operate in the United Arab Emirates.

With a top speed of up to 30 knots and a cruising speed of 25 knots, the Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat offers high-performance electric operations. Leveraging Artemis Technologies' eFoiler® technology, hydrofoils lift the vessel’s hull above the water, reducing drag, optimizing energy usage, creating minimal wake and increasing crew comfort.

Equipped with advanced battery technology, the vessel offers zero-emission propulsion, making it an ideal choice for port operations.