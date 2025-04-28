Marine Link
Artemis Technologies, Noatum Maritime to Purchase Electric Foiling Pilot Boat for UAE Operations

April 28, 2025

Artemis Technologies has entered an agreement with Noatum Maritime to purchase an electric Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat to operate in the United Arab Emirates. Credit: Artemis Technologies

Artemis Technologies, a leader in commercial electric foiling vessels, has entered an agreement with Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, to purchase an electric Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat to operate in the United Arab Emirates.

With a top speed of up to 30 knots and a cruising speed of 25 knots, the Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat offers high-performance electric operations. Leveraging Artemis Technologies' eFoiler® technology, hydrofoils lift the vessel’s hull above the water, reducing drag, optimizing energy usage, creating minimal wake and increasing crew comfort.

Equipped with advanced battery technology, the vessel offers zero-emission propulsion, making it an ideal choice for port operations.

