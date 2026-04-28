Royal Caribbean Orders Two Icon Class Ships

Royal Caribbean Group has confirmed an order with Meyer Turku for a sixth and seventh Icon Class ship to be delivered in 2029 and 2030, respectively.

The order is part of the company's long-term framework agreement with Meyer Turku that secures the Group's access to shipbuilding capacity through 2036 and includes the previously announced Icon 5 order to be delivered in 2028.

The collaboration between Royal Caribbean Group and Meyer Turku spans more than three decades, during which the shipyard has built 25 ships for the company. To date, Meyer Turku has built two Icon Class ships for Royal Caribbean Group including Icon of the Seas (January 2024) and Star of the Seas (August 2025). The third ship in the class – Legend of the Seas – will debut in July 2026 in the Western Mediterranean. The fourth in the Icon class, Hero of the Seas, will follow in 2027.



