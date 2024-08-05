Marine Link
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Artemis Technologies Opens New York Office

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 5, 2024

(Image: Artemis Technologies)

U.K.-based Artemis Technologies is opening its first U.S. office in response to "significant interest" for its electric, hydrofoiling vessels in North America, the company announced.

The new office in New York's Brooklyn Navy Yard will serve as Artemis Technologies' central hub for its North American operations and positions the company to better serve its U.S. customers and collaborate with local partners, it said.

David Tyler, Co-Founder of Artemis Technologies said, "The maritime industry is undergoing a transformative shift towards more sustainable operations, and we are excited to contribute our expertise and innovative solutions to this cause. Our new location will enable us to forge stronger relationships with key stakeholders and play a vital role in the decarbonization journey of the U.S. maritime sector."

Tyler emphasized the urgency and opportunity for transformation: "According to the National Census of Ferry Operators (NCFO), nearly 620 ferries serve as vital transportation links in the U.S., yet many of these vessels operate with inefficient diesel engines. Their routes also take them through densely populated and often marginalized communities, emitting harmful pollutants such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide, posing significant health risks to residents and workers."

He continued, "Ferry operators are increasingly recognizing that they must adopt electric power to reduce emissions and modernize their fleets. For example, in San Francisco, the Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) has secured upwards of $117 million in funding from local, state, and federal sources to electrify its ferry fleet and develop charging infrastructure. That’s where Artemis Technologies can come in. We have the tried, tested, and proven solutions to make this transition a commercial success—we can install infrastructure, and deliver Jones Act compliant vessels which produce zero emissions in operation, and are ultimately cheaper to run."

Recruitment for multiple U.S. based roles is underway, Artemis Technologies said.

