Asia Pacific Maritime 2026: Product Launches & Collaborations

Asia Pacific Maritime (APM) 2026 kicked off today to a record-breaking turnout, with its largest-ever edition occupying 6 exhibition halls across 2 levels at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands Singapore. Bringing together 819 exhibitors, including 20 international pavilions, the 19th edition sets the stage for three days of industry dialogue, innovation & tech breakthroughs in maritime collaboration, under the theme “Future of Vessels, Solutions for Tomorrow”.





Navigating the maritime industry toward future-ready fleets

The event opened with a welcome address by Guest-of-Honour Ang Wee Keong, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), who emphasised the sector’s resilience and its ability to turn current challenges into opportunities for innovation and sustainable growth. He said, “We've dealt with so many changes over the years, and apart from geopolitical uncertainties, we've also been working on things like supply chain disruptions, rapid technological advances. These are all things we have been working together to prepare our sector and make sure we future-proof the maritime and marine sector. Today we are looking at things like automation, artificial intelligence, as well as alternative fuels and propulsion technologies, all while maintaining safety and reliability, which is a core mission for all of us.”

Setting the tone for Day 1 discussions, the keynote panel, “The Maritime State of Play & What’s Next for Asia”, brought together industry leaders to discuss how maritime leaders are responding to rising geopolitical tensions, fuel and cost volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and the long investment cycles of shipping assets. Highlighting the immediate impact of ongoing disruptions, SK Lim, Managing Director, Pacific, G2 Ocean, said, “For those out there who have not realised it yet, you are going to start paying more for everything that you buy, consume, and wear. Every carrier is imposing a surcharge from bunker to emergency.” While Ben Pike, COO, Swire Shipping, emphasised the importance of staying focused amid continued uncertainty, noting that “disruption and volatility is just the new norm. I think over the last five or six years, we've just got used to this now.” He added, “We have our long-term strategies, our long-term goals and visions, and then we take sort of more of a tactical approach in terms of how we deal with the day-to-day issues.”





From tradition to transformation: advanced technologies and solutions centred on next energy and innovation

Across the exhibition floor, a strong focus has emerged on practical solutions that support decarbonisation, digitalisation and evolving vessel requirements.

• Among the highlights, Nippon Paint Marine will unveil its latest addition to its pioneering AQUATERRAS range, AQUATERRAS 1100.

“AQUATERRAS 1100 is a sustainable, high-performing hull coating that lowers vessel energy consumption while also protecting the marine environment, with proven operational effectiveness. Shipowners need solutions that can demonstrate operational benefits and regulatory compliance, as environmental standards tighten,” said Bill Phua, Managing Director, Nippon Paint Marine Singapore.

• In parallel, Cummins introduced its K50 marine engine to the Asia Pacific market for the first time, a fit-for-market solution designed to meet the real-world operating demands of commercial vessels in the region. With locally optimised specifications tailored to regional operating profiles, the engine offers flexible configurations to meet diverse vessel and mission requirements, providing a solution that is both practical and fit for purpose. Learn more at booth D-T20.

• Additionally, Griffin Filtration will be launching its latest innovation in advanced fuel filtration – the GFLS50000 Fuel Polisher. During the launch on 26 March, 1pm, the company will be showcasing the solution’s capabilities - how it sets a new benchmark in reliability, efficiency, and marine fuel management - to transform your operations. Discover this solution at booth E-N08.

Collaboration also took centre stage, with multiple agreements announced during the day . Among the highlights, Siemens Energy and Marco Polo Shipyard announced a collaboration to advance next-generation hybrid-electric fleet technology for offshore wind support vessels. The collaboration will see Siemens Energy’s integrated BlueDrive PlusC system deployed in a new class of hybrid-electric vessels, combining propulsion, energy storage and intelligent power management to deliver 20–30% reductions in fuel consumption and emissions. Designed as a first-of-its-kind CSOV Plus vessel supporting both offshore wind and oil & gas operations, the initiative underscores how cross-sector collaboration is accelerating the development of scalable, low-emission vessel solutions, while strengthening Asia’s capabilities in supporting the growing offshore renewables market.





Accelerating the shift to Electric and Hybrid Power

Marking a significant launch at APM 2026, Electric & Hybrid Power is dedicated to spotlighting practical solutions and technologies driving electrification in vessels, a definitive step towards cleaner and more efficient vessel operation. Among the solution providers, several new product highlights are expected:

• Korindo Energy will showcase its SCANIA E-Machine, a hybrid and fully electrified configuration designed to support vessel electrification. The compact, modular electric drive system can operate alongside combustion engines or function as a fully electric propulsion unit, enabling flexible transition pathways for shipowners. Live demonstrations of the SCANIA E-Machine will take place at stand E-K12, on 25 March 12:00 – 15:00, allowing visitors to experience its integration capabilities and modular battery systems firsthand.

• Volvo Penta introduced its IPS Professional Platform to the Southeast Asia market, marking the next evolution of its integrated propulsion system for larger commercial vessels. Designed with a future-ready dual-power-input concept, the platform also delivers up to a 30% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions. See it for yourself at booth B-J10.

• Kuok Maritime Group is advancing the deployment of electric vessels through its development of Singapore’s first fully electric tug, with Coastal Sustainability Alliance (CSA). Albert Tsui, Head of Strategic & Corporate Development, Kuok Maritime Group, will present a case study at the Power Stage (Level 1, Hall C) on 26 March, 11:20 – 11:50.

These developments build on wider progress in next energy solutions, including Weichai’s testing and certification ceremony following the successful 1,000-hour sea trial of Pinnacle Marine’s (Singapore) President 100, powered entirely by 100% biodiesel, signalling continued progress in the adoption of alternative fuels for commercial vessels.

Future of electrification in Shipping will also be discussed at the Power Stage on 26 March, 10:30 – 11:20, where industry leaders will examine how the sector can transition from pilot projects to large-scale deployment. Discussions will be led by DNV, Foreship (A RINA Company), Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, Sea Forrest and Maritime Battery Forum as they discuss technology readiness, infrastructure development and regulatory frameworks needed to accelerate adoption across different vessel segments.

To further support the industry’s transition, a dedicated Expert Consultation Lounge will anchor the Electric & Hybrid Power segment. Specialists in this area will offer practical insights into the technical, operational and commercial considerations as shipowners, shipyards and operators embark on their journey towards vessel electrification.

“Electrification is already moving from demonstration to real, operational deployment, particularly in Asia, where we’re seeing strong leadership in battery-electric vessels and supporting infrastructure. The next step is scaling these solutions, and that requires not just technology but alignment across the entire ecosystem. Platforms like the Electric & Hybrid Lounge are critical in bringing together the right stakeholders to have practical, solution-driven conversations on how we move from pilot projects to scaled adoption,” Madadh MacLaine, Secretary General, Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association (ZESTAs).

More key conversations across the programme

Looking ahead, these themes will be further explored in these panel discussions:

• “Harnessing Wind Propulsion for Shipping”, on 26 March, 14:00 – 14:50, will explore how wind-assisted technologies such as rotor sails and wing systems are being deployed to improve fuel efficiency and support the economics of next-generation fuels, highlighting the growing role of complementary solutions in the industry’s decarbonisation journey.

APM 2026 will also continue to address the commercial and risk considerations shaping maritime decision-making in these sessions:

• The panel “What Will Unlock Capital for Shipowners in 2026?”, on 27 March, 10:30 – 11:20, will explore how financing priorities are evolving amid tightening decarbonisation targets and shifting market conditions. Industry leaders will examine how access to capital is being influenced by sustainability performance, regulatory compliance and digital transparency, as well as what shipowners must do to remain investable in an increasingly complex environment.

• This will be followed by “Shipping Insurance in an Age of New Risks”, on 27 March, 11:20 – 12:10, which will examine how emerging risks, from cyber threats and climate-related disruptions to heightened geopolitical volatility and new vessel technologies, are reshaping traditional insurance models. The session will explore whether current frameworks remain fit for purpose and how stakeholders can adapt to a rapidly evolving risk landscape.

As APM 2026 continues over the next two days, the event will bring together industry stakeholders to advance discussions and partnerships shaping the future of maritime operations.