Marine Link
Thursday, February 1, 2018

Maersk Line to Start New Asia-Latin America Service

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 1, 2018

The AC5 Eastbound Service. Map: Maersk Line

The AC5 Eastbound Service. Map: Maersk Line

 Maersk Line announced the launch of the new Asia – Latin America / West Coast South America services. The service will provide Maersk Line’s customers with new direct products for Colombia, the Caribbean and Pecem, Brazil

 
It will reduce transit times and offer greater port coverage, while maintaining the network’s leading reliability. The new service will begin operations at the beginning of April 2018.
 
To improve its product offering and optimise its Asia – Latin America / West Coast South America (AC) network, Maersk Line will add a fourth loop to the network at of the beginning of April. The AC5 service, connecting Asia to Colombia, the Caribbean and Pecem, will provide greater port coverage and reduced transit times, most notably to the Colombian market.
 
The optimised network will deliver greater value for Maersk Line’s customers. This is in line with Maersk’s ambition announced in December 2017, that the integration of Maersk Line and Hamburg Süd will offer customers better market coverage, attractive direct services and other benefits via a combined global network. 
 
Maersk Line and Hamburg Süd’s combined capacity on the new network remains the same as the total capacity currently deployed by the two carriers respectively.
 
With the inclusion of a fourth loop Maersk Line will be able to provide dedicated and direct products for the Peru and Chilean markets via AC1, the Mexican and Central America markets via the AC2, and the Colombian, Panama and Caribbean markets via the new AC5, in addition to a pan West Coast Latin America service (AC3).
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2018 - Ship Repair & Conversion

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News