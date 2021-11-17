Asia's First Newbuild SOV Launched in Vietnam

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Asia's first newbuild service operation vessel (SOV) has been launched in Vietnam.

The hybrid-electric TSS Pioneer is being built by Vard Vung Tau for owner Ta San Shang Marine Co., Ltd, a joint venture between Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. (MOL) and Ta Tong Marine Co., Ltd. (TTM). It is scheduled to be delivered in early 2022.

The 6,000 GT vessel will be time-chartered to Orsted Taiwan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Denmark-based Ørsted, to support the operations and maintenance of the Ørsted-developed Greater Changhua offshore wind farms in the Taiwan Strait.

The SOV is of VARD 4 19 design, developed by Vard Design in cooperation with the customer and partners. The 84.4-meter vessel has a beam of 19.5 meters and will accommodate 87 persons in single cabins. It is reportedly the first SOV built according to Taiwanese flag and class.

TSS Pioneer is equipped with air-cooled Corvus Orca ESS (745 kWh capacity) providing reductions in fuel consumption. It also features a height adjustable motion compensated gangway with elevator system, a height adjustable boat transfer system and a 3D-compensated crane for cargo transfer.