Marine Link
Friday, April 25, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

ASRY, AtkinsRéalis Sign MoU on Offshore Wind Energy Projects

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 24, 2025

ASRY has signed a memorandum of Understanding with AtkinsRéalis. Credit: ASRY

ASRY has signed a memorandum of Understanding with AtkinsRéalis. Credit: ASRY

The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) has signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AtkinsRéalis, an engineering services company with capabilities in the net zero energy sector. The signing took place earlier this April, attended by senior figures from both companies. Dr Ahmed Al Abri, ASRY’s Chief Executive Officer, signed on the company’s behalf alongside David Haboubi, Head of Middle East Nuclear and Net Zero Energy, AtkinsRéalis.

This partnership is expected to strengthen ASRY’s position in the energy field by drawing it into the renewable power sector, particularly offshore wind. The collaboration will bring together ASRY’s expertise in marine repair and construction with AtkinsRéalis’s engineering strengths and experience in designing and delivering energy projects.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Navigating the Future of the Maritime Industry

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week