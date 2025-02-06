ASRY Earns GTT's Certification for LNG Carrier Repairs

The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) has secured a certification from French engineering firm Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) for compliance with the highest international standards for repairing and maintaining LNG carriers.

The certification was announced during ASRY’s participation in the Seatrade Maritime Qatar conference, held in Doha in the first week of February.

ASRY received this endorsement following a comprehensive assessment and an intensive review of its technical and operational capabilities, including its shipyard infrastructure, expertise, and qualified workforce.