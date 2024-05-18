ASRY to Launch the "Itqan Initiative"

The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) launched “Itqan”, an internal initiative focused on employee-led development and innovation. The campaign will encompass several development-focused projects, based on a strategy of open communication and an exchange of ideas and suggestions between the executive management and all ASRY employees. This collaborative approach aims to spark innovation within the workplace, strengthen teamwork, and encourage employees to gain skills that align with current labor market needs. By prioritizing skill acquisition, the company aims to build a strong foundation for its operational success.

The organizing committee will be accepting proposals through several methods, including submitting proposals electronically through designated forms, or through designated boxes located across the company.

“Itqan” was chosen as the initiative name to capture the essence of mastery and excellence.