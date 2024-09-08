Marine Link
ASRY Lays First Keel in Bapco Refining’s Barges Project

September 8, 2024

Source: ASRY

The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) has launched the first phase of the Bapco Refining Self-Propelled Fuel Oil Bunker Barges project with a keel-laying ceremony.

The project, which is scheduled for execution in the final quarter of 2024, comes as part of a strategic alliance between ASRY and Bapco Refining and is a step towards positioning the Kingdom of Bahrain as a key maritime hub in the region.

The project consists of the delivery of two self-propelled fuel oil bunker barges to one of the biggest national industrial corporations.

ASRY was founded in 1977 and its facilities include a 500,000dwt dry-dock, two floating docks of 252m and 227m in length, 15 repair berths with a total length of approximately 5,000m, twin 255m slipways and a full range of workshops and service centres. ASRY operates in four sectors: ship repair and conversion, rig repair and conversion, naval repair and conversion and fabrication and egineering.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Abri, CEO of ASRY, said it is one of the largest projects secured for implementation by ASRY, for one of its most important national clients in the regional energy sector.

