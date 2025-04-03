Eureka Naval Craft, Greenroom Robotics Unveil Design for Autonomous Attack Vessel

US defense company Eureka Naval Craft and Australian marine autonomy specialist Greenroom Robotics are set to unveil what they describe as "the most advanced autonomous naval attack vessel ever designed" at the forthcoming Sea Air and Space Exhibition in Maryland, USA, April 6-9, 2025.

The AIRCAT Bengal MC (“Module Carrier”) is a 36m multi-mission Surface Effect Ship (SES) and is being developed by Eureka and ESNA Naval Architects with autonomy and AI software supplied by Greenroom.

Eureka Naval Craft CEO, Bo Jardine, said the vessel is the first autonomous naval vessel in the world to be able to carry a 40-ton payload (2 X 40 ISO Footprint modules) with a top speed of more than 50 knots, payload depending, and a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Jardine confirmed the vessel will be offered to the US Navy, US Marine Corps, and navies allied to the US, including AUKUS and NATO countries, as well as Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines.

“We’re very excited to reveal the AIRCAT Bengal MC,” he said. “This is a high-speed, high-tech ship able to operate crewed and uncrewed. It is further bristling with lethality and can launch Tomahawk cruise missiles and anti-ship Naval Strike Missiles (NSM). This ‘force projection’ capability is very important as it de-risks the reliance on much bigger, more expensive crewed warships to fire missiles. The reality is the naval market in this weight class needs disrupting. Too many vessels today are outdated, sluggish, and expensive. The AIRCAT Bengal MC offers a very fast alternative ship which is armed to the teeth, can be made autonomous, and has the capability to carry much heavier payloads at speed, increasing lethality.”

“The vessel stands out by providing a more cost-effective solution compared to current naval corvettes and frigates, thanks to its optimized design and use of modular construction techniques that reduce both manufacturing and repair costs," he added. "Furthermore, the Bengal MC's superior fuel efficiency and lower operational overhead make it an attractive option for navies looking to maximize their budgets while maintaining advanced capabilities."

“This is a terrific ship and we’re delighted to be working with Bo Jardine and the Eureka team on the software,” said Greenroom Robotics CEO James Keane. “The AIRCAT Bengal MC will benefit from the proven Greenroom Advanced Maritime Autonomy (GAMA) Software system...Drawing on this expertise the AIRCAT Bengal MC will have state-of-the-art AI-driven advanced situational awareness, and swarm-ready fleet enablement systems allowing naval or coastguard crews to operate with unparalleled precision, safety, and effectiveness in high-threat maritime scenarios.”

Keane said Greenroom’s software integration will ensure that the AIRCAT Bengal MC remains ahead of evolving maritime threats, offering enhanced capability for missions including surface warfare, drone and missile defense, special operations support, and rapid response scenarios. Specialized software for humans-in-the-loop will enhance the human machine team through all phases of AIRCAT Bengal MC operations.

The autonomous AIRCAT Bengal MC will join Eureka’s fleet of AIRCAT vessels including the Bengal, Lynx, Jaguar, and Panther, each tailored to specific missions, ranging from fast attack, reconnaissance, rescue, high-speed troop transport and unmanned logistics. The modular design of Eureka’s naval vessels allow clients to customize the vessels based on their operational needs.