ASRY Teams Up with Fincantieri on Naval Shipbuilding

Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY) has signed important agreements with leading Italian companies Fincantieri and Roboze to boost collaboration in shipbuilding and repair and establish the Kingdom of Bahrain’s first smart plant dedicated to additive manufacturing.

ASRY signed a partnership agreement with Fincantieri to jointly assess opportunities for the design and construction of surface naval vessels up to 80 meters in length for domestic use by the Navy and the Coast Guard.

The partnership agreement will also explore the design and construction of similar-sized offshore units, as well as potential export contracts in the Gulf region.

Additionally, the two companies will collaborate on maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for naval, commercial, and offshore vessels, as well as the exchange of know-how in ship design and production processes optimization.

ASRY also signed a partnership agreement with Italian company Roboze, a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for high-performance super-polymers and composite materials.

The agreement will establish Bahrain’s first industrial facility dedicated to advanced additive manufacturing. The new smart plant will be located within ASRY’s facilities in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The agreement will create an industrial hub designed to directly support marine MRO operations, as well as the oil and gas, energy, aerospace, and defense sectors, which require access to high-performance, lightweight, and durable components for sustained operations.

ASRY and Roboze will jointly define and engineer the new production infrastructure, integrating industrial 3D printing, advanced super-polymer processing, composite manufacturing, and digitalized workflows.

The new facility with cut downtime, optimize spare-parts management, and provide on-demand production of critical components, minimizing logistics costs and dependency on foreign suppliers.



