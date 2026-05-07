Hanwha Ocean Partners with Thordon Bearings on Canadian Submarine Bid

South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean and Canadian marine bearing manufacturer Thordon Bearings have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore cooperation on Canada’s submarine procurement program and other naval projects.

The agreement focuses on the Canadian Patrol Submarine Program, one of the largest conventional submarine procurement programs currently planned, under which Hanwha Ocean has been selected as one of two qualified suppliers by the Canadian government.

Hanwha Ocean said the partnership would examine opportunities for cooperation on submarine subsystems and lifecycle support capabilities in Canada if it secures the program award.

Thordon Bearings, based in Burlington, Ontario, manufactures oil-free bearing systems used in naval vessels and submarines.

Its bearing systems are already installed on Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigates and Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessels, as well as on U.S. Navy Seawolf-class submarines, the company said.

“Building on our proven submarine construction expertise, Hanwha Ocean intends to jointly explore potential cooperation opportunities with Thordon and other leading Canadian companies, with the aim of contributing to solutions that meet the requirements of the Royal Canadian Navy and supporting the broader foundation of bilateral naval defense cooperation,” said Charlie SC Eoh, President and COO of Hanwha Ocean’s Naval Ship Business.

“Through this MoU, we hope to explore how Thordon’s Canadian-made, proven bearings can work with Hanwha Ocean’s leading submarine and shipbuilding global performance record with the objective to strengthen sovereign defense industrial capability,” added Anna Galoni, CEO of Thordon Bearings.