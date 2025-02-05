ASRY Wins Repair Yard of the Year at Global ShipTek Awards

The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) has been honored as the Repair Yard of the Year at the ShipTek International Maritime Conference and Awards 2025, held in Dubai last week.

The company surpassed numerous regional competitors, securing the award due to its technical expertise and capability to deliver first-rate services that meet client needs.

This conference is one of the most prominent events in the maritime industry, bringing together experts and senior officials from ports, companies, and major institutions operating in global maritime shipping sectors.

Commenting on the win, ASRY's CEO Ahmed Al Abri said the award is a well-deserved recognition of ASRY contributions to the maritime sector.

He noted that this marks the second recognition for ASRY this year, following two honors from The Global Economic Awards at an earlier ceremony in Dubai.