CMA CGM Partners with Neoline

CMA CGM is making Neoline's wind-powered vessel Neoliner Origin directly accessible to its customers.

The company says this low-carbon solution will strengthen its service offering between France and North America.

Customers will now be able to use direct round-trip connections from Montoir (France) to Baltimore (US) and Halifax (Canada).

The Neoliner Origin’s innovative propulsion system offers an environmentally friendly solution, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%-90% during ocean crossings.

The new service is designed to accommodate a variety of commodities, including dry cargo, out of gauge, and reefers.

The first departure from Baltimore is scheduled for April 24.

The first departure from Montoir is set for May 16.