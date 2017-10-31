Van der Velden Assists Green Award Ships in Going Greener

Green Award Foundation has announced a new incentive provider joining the scheme. A new supporter of the international certification scheme offering discounts on various products and services to Green Award certified inland and ocean-going ships is Van der Velden Marine Systems B.V., one of the market leaders in the supply of high quality steering gear, rudders and hydraulic systems to the entire maritime sector.

Green Award drives the highest quality and safety standards in sea and inland shipping through certifying ships that show excellent performance and demonstrate great technical and managerial characteristics.

Van der Velden Marine Systems B.V. is headquartered in the Netherlands . Van der Velden rudders and steering gear are renowned for their high quality. Wherever possible, the products are integrated in a tailor-made system. Reliability, low-maintenance, safety and sustainability are the main spearheads in the firm’s manufacturing and installation process.

Clients therefore appreciate its uncomplicated and integrated solutions and the fact that it appoints a single dedicated project coordinator who bears responsibility for the entire maneuvering system.

Praising Green Award’s efforts for improvement of the safety and quality of shipping, Van der Velden Marine Systems entered the scheme to support further promotion of the best practices and application of efficient technologies helping to reduce the ecological footprint.

On 18 of August, 2017 the parties’ cooperation was formally sealed when Jan Fransen, Executive Director of the Green Award Foundation, handed over the Green Award board to Mr. Wim Knoester, Managing Director of Van der Velden Marine Systems and Cor de Wit, Sales Manager of Van der Velden. Mr. Knoester named fuel saving “one of the key elements to combat emissions and to ensure sustainability, which helps preserve the earth for future generations.”

Ocean going ships in possession of the Green Award certificate will be entitled to discounts up to 15% on selected products and services. Inland navigation barges will enjoy up to 15% discount on various products and services provided by Van der Velden Marine Systems as well as free advice on fuel-saving facilities.