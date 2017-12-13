Marine Link
Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Bowles Named Director of Donald L. Blount & Associates

December 13, 2017

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Gibbs & Cox, Inc. has appointed Jeffrey B. Bowles as Director of its Chesapeake, Va. division, Donald L. Blount & Associates (DLBA).
 
Bowles joined DLBA in 2001 as a Webb Institute Naval Architect and earned a master's degree in Marine Engineering from the University of Newcastle Upon Tyne. He was promoted to DLBA Technical Director in 2011. Bowles is a licensed Professional Engineer in the states of Virginia, Florida and New York, and is a certified Project Management Professional. 
