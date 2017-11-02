USCG, Lake Carriers' Association Ink Training Agreement

A new agreement sets forth terms for maritime industry rescue training between U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City, Mich., U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit and Lake Carriers' Association (LCA) enrolled vessels.

The memorandum of agreement was signed Tuesday at the 9th Coast Guard District headquarters in Cleveland by Rear Adm. Joanna M. Nunan, commander, 9th Coast Guard District, and James H.I. Weakley, president of the LCA.

"The experience gained by both Coast Guard and Lake Carriers' crews will greatly enhance both organizations capabilities," Nunan said. "Having the ability to safely and effectively execute rescues during an emergency will shorten the amount of time from notification to medical treatment."

The agreement will allow Coast Guard personnel to conduct hoisting exercises involving LCA-enrolled vessels, and the joint training is intended to simulate real-life medical evacuations, the Coast Guard said.