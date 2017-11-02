Marine Link
Thursday, November 2, 2017

USCG, Lake Carriers' Association Ink Training Agreement

November 2, 2017

  • Rear Adm. Joanna Nunan, Coast Guard Ninth District commander, and James Weakley, Lake Carriers' Association president, shake hands after signing a memorandum or agreement for maritime industry rescue training in Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lauren Steenson)
  • Members of the Coast Guard Ninth District Senior Leadership Group and the Lake Carriers' Association convene for the signing of a memorandum of agreement between the Coast Guard and the Lake Carriers' Association in Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lauren Steenson)
  • Rear Adm. Joanna Nunan, Coast Guard Ninth District commander, and James Weakley, Lake Carriers' Association president, sign a memorandum of agreement for maritime industry rescue training in Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lauren Steenson)
A new agreement sets forth terms for maritime industry rescue training between U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City, Mich., U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit and Lake Carriers' Association (LCA) enrolled vessels. 

 
The memorandum of agreement was signed Tuesday at the 9th Coast Guard District headquarters in Cleveland by Rear Adm. Joanna M. Nunan, commander, 9th Coast Guard District, and James H.I. Weakley, president of the LCA.
 
"The experience gained by both Coast Guard and Lake Carriers' crews will greatly enhance both organizations capabilities," Nunan said. "Having the ability to safely and effectively execute rescues during an emergency will shorten the amount of time from notification to medical treatment."
 
The agreement will allow Coast Guard personnel to conduct hoisting exercises involving LCA-enrolled vessels, and the joint training is intended to simulate real-life medical evacuations, the Coast Guard said.
 
"The opportunity to build familiarity and proficiency with hoisting from Great Lake's commercial vessels will better prepare our pilots for hoist operations during time critical emergencies," Nunan said.
