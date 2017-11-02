USCG, Lake Carriers' Association Ink Training Agreement
- Rear Adm. Joanna Nunan, Coast Guard Ninth District commander, and James Weakley, Lake Carriers' Association president, shake hands after signing a memorandum or agreement for maritime industry rescue training in Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lauren Steenson)
- Members of the Coast Guard Ninth District Senior Leadership Group and the Lake Carriers' Association convene for the signing of a memorandum of agreement between the Coast Guard and the Lake Carriers' Association in Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lauren Steenson)
- Rear Adm. Joanna Nunan, Coast Guard Ninth District commander, and James Weakley, Lake Carriers' Association president, sign a memorandum of agreement for maritime industry rescue training in Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lauren Steenson)
A new agreement sets forth terms for maritime industry rescue training between U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City, Mich., U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit and Lake Carriers' Association (LCA) enrolled vessels.