Asso.subsea Places Order for Next-Gen Trenching Support Vessel

Subsea cable services company Asso.subsea has ordered a next-generation trenching support vessel (TSV) from China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) Shenzhen Shipyard, scheduled for delivery at the end of 2027.

The vessel, named Avra, is the second new building vessel announced in just a few months by Asso.subsea, following the recent revealing of its newest cable laying vessel (CLV) Althea, underscoring a period of significant strategic investment and fleet expansion for the company.

Avra TSV will expand the company’s trenching capabilities in floating offshore wind and subsea cable industries.

While versatile enough for cable repair and laying, Avra’s primary mission is to set new standards for trenching operations, the company said.

With 24MW hybrid power and over 180T bollard pull, Avra is designed to operate with heavy trenching, ploughing and boulder clearance tools simultaneously, maximizing efficiency.

The vessel will feature 4,000t under-deck cable carousel capability and twin working decks. It will be able to support a wide range of projects including dynamic cable spreads, floating wind installations, inter-array and export cable operations.

Avra TSV will be methanol and bio-fuel ready, equipped with a large battery hybrid system and cold-ironing capability, reducing the vessel’s environmental footprint.

It will be equipped with extensive deck machinery, including a 150t offshore/subsea crane and dual heavy-duty A-frames.

“The contract signing for the construction of the Avra is a strategic milestone for our company. This partnership with CMHI marks the beginning of building the most powerful vessel of her kind.

“The Avra is designed to provide our clients with an unassailable advantage in efficiency and project execution. This investment underscores our commitment to driving the offshore industry forward,” said Ioannis Togias, Executive Director of Marine Technology for Asso.subsea.