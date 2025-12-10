Bourbon Inks Multi-Year PSV Deal with ExxonMobil in Guyana

French offshore services provider Bourbon has signed a five-year contract, with extension options, with ExxonMobil Guyana (EMGL) to provide maritime services in Guyana.

It will start in the first quarter of 2026, with the commissioning of the large platform supply vessel (PSV) Bourbon Calm and covers the transport of products essential to offshore operations in one of the world's most dynamic oil basins.

The discovery of oil fields in 2015 has made Guyana one of the fastest-growing offshore operations, with the planned commissioning of additional floating production, storage, and offloading units (FPSOs).

Since 2019, Bourbon has been supporting the development of this industry thanks to the technical quality of its fleet and the expertise of its local teams.

Adjustments and upgrades have been made on board in a targeted manner, including modifications to the pumping systems, enhanced tank cleaning and strengthened operational procedures, after validation by the maritime authorities and DNV classification society.

The solution proposed by Bourbon is both competitive, sustainable and immediately operational, thus consolidating the group's position in the Guyanese oil and gas market, the company said.

“This new contract illustrates ExxonMobil Guyana's confidence in BOURBON's ability to offer safe, innovative, and economically efficient maritime solutions that comply with the highest regulatory standards.

“Thanks to its high-quality design and above-average liquid storage capacity, the Bourbon Calm meets high technical and environmental standards while ensuring optimal operational safety,” said Karim Mebarek, Chief Commercial Officer of Bourbon.