AST Appoints Peters as Group Managing Director

Applied Satellite Technology Ltd. (AST) appointed Andrew Peters as Group Managing Director.

“Andrew’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for AST, his experience in the technology sector and knowledge of our industry and markets will spearhead our Group in the next stage of our growth," said Gregory Darling, Founder and Chairman.

Andrew has held leadership roles in several telecoms and technology organizations, including CEO of Deutsche Telekom UK and Telefonica UK, with significant experience in M&A and business integration.

In 2013, Andrew joined Pole Star Space Applications as CEO, significantly improving the position of the organization during his time in the business and has since continued to keep close links with both the satellite and maritime industries.

More recently, Andrew set up his own consultancy firm, acting as an advisor to leadership teams in software-led businesses before joining AST as Group Managing Director on November 1, 2021.