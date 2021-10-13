AST Marine Sciences Rebrands as Applied Telematics

Applied Telematics is the new name for AST Marine Sciences Limited, a provider of remote monitoring and asset management services for fishing enforcement authorities, vessel owners and commercial operators of fixed and mobile assets globally.

Applied Telematics, part of The AST Group, was given the new brand and operating name to reflect the its expertise in telemetry and services—its core focus and business—the company said,

As part of this rebrand, the firm's growing team of maritime experts have moved into new offices in Norwich, U.K., where the company is now a key element to AST’s Maritime Center of Excellence.