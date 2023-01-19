Asyad Orders Two LNG Carriers from Hyundai Samho

Oman’s Asyad Shipping has signed an agreement with Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to build and deliver two fifth-generation liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers in 2026.

Asyad Shipping and Asyad Drydock CEO, Ibrahim Al-Nadhairi, said, “The fifth-generation 174,000 cbm LNG carriers meet the highest international standards of environmental and commercial sustainability, as well as boasting 58% less fuel consumption than the older, second-generation 138,000 cbm LNG carriers. Furthermore, Asyad Shipping’s investment comes at a time when green energy demands are growing, exacerbated by international geopolitical developments and the dire need for decarbonized logistics and energy sectors.”

The order is set to grow Asyad Group’s shipping fleet to 72 tankers amid anticipated increase in demand for LNG transportation and energy logistics services in the global market, the company said, noting significant new production of LNG and export capacities coming on stream in 2025/2026.