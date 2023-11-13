Atlas Ocean Voyages Christens World Voyager

Yacht cruising company Atlas Ocean Voyages has held a naming ceremony in Ushuaia, Argentina for the World Voyager.

The 198-guest expedition yacht was christened by Godmother British physiotherapist and British Army Captain Harpreet "Preet" Kaur Chandi MBE.

The third vessel in the line's expedition fleet, the sister ship to Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Traveller and World Navigator, the vessel will now begin its inaugural deployment for the 2023/24 Antarctica season.

The Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified vessel features two Rolls Royce 9,000 kw hybrid diesel/electric engines and incorporates 3D forward-looking sonar (FLS) technology to detect underwater hazards, obstacles and shallows. The system enables the ship to navigate ice fields, harbors, and rivers for convenient access to city centers, exclusive yacht harbors, and rarely visited destinations.

The naming ceremony was presided over by Atlas Ocean Voyages President and CEO James A. Rodriguez, who introduced World Voyager's officers and crew, including Captain Terje Ulset.

World Voyager Godmother Chandi gained international recognition in 2022 when she completed a solo expedition across Antarctica to the South Pole. In January 2023, she further solidified her place in polar exploration history by recording the longest-ever solo and unsupported polar expedition by a woman of color. Her outstanding achievements were acknowledged when she was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2022 Birthday Honors.



