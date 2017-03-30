Marine Link
Friday, March 31, 2017

Capacity Augmentation in Indian Ports

March 30, 2017

Indian Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari pinning a flag on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate the week of National Maritime Day. Photo: Official FB Page of Nitin Gadkari

 Ports development and capacity augmentation is a continuous process in India, says the ministry of shipping.

 
Government is regularly monitoring the Port projects to modernize and upgrade to increase capacity of the Major Ports and also to bring them to the international standards through construction and modernisation of berths; installation of state of art equipment; mechanisation of cargo handling system at ports and dredging projects to accommodate large-sized vessels.
 
As a result of modernization of port infrastructure, mechanization of berths and terminals, and deepening of drafts, the operational efficiency of Major Ports has been improving. 
 
In 2015, an international benchmarking consultant conducted a study of Major Ports which recommended 116 initiatives for various Major Ports to enhance their efficiency & productivity to international benchmarks. 
 
Of the 116 initiatives, 70 have already been implemented as a result of which the overall average turnaround time and productivity of the Major Ports has improved considerably. The remaining initiatives are under process and will be implemented by 2019.
 
