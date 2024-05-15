Marine Link
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

Auramarine Expands in South Korea

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 15, 2024

John Bergman, CEO of Auramarine and Leeman Lee, President of Specs Corporation Ltd. Image courtesy Aura Marine

John Bergman, CEO of Auramarine and Leeman Lee, President of Specs Corporation Ltd. Image courtesy Aura Marine

Auramarine, a provider of fuel supply systems for the marine, power and process industries, signed a representative agreement with Specs Corporation Ltd., a Korean marine equipment and services provider to expand and strengthen the company’s presence in the South Korean maritime market.

Specs will serve as an official Auramarine sales representative for its fuel supply units, including its conventional systems, as well as its specialist solutions for methanol and ammonia, and will be applicable for newbuildings, retrofits, commissioning and maintenance services.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rule Change Aids US Mariners’ Return to Sea

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week