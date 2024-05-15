Auramarine Expands in South Korea

Auramarine, a provider of fuel supply systems for the marine, power and process industries, signed a representative agreement with Specs Corporation Ltd., a Korean marine equipment and services provider to expand and strengthen the company’s presence in the South Korean maritime market.

Specs will serve as an official Auramarine sales representative for its fuel supply units, including its conventional systems, as well as its specialist solutions for methanol and ammonia, and will be applicable for newbuildings, retrofits, commissioning and maintenance services.