Austal Australia Launches Bajamar Express

Australian-based global ship building company Austal Limited announced that its Henderson, Western Australia, shipyard has successfully launched Bajamar Express, the first of two 118-meter, high-speed trimaran ferries under construction for Fred. Olsen Express of the Canary Islands.



The ferry is now in the final stages of fit-out. She is scheduled for delivery in spring 2020, said a press note from the shipbuilder.



“With the launch of Bajamar Express, our internationally competitive Australian team has again demonstrated an inherent capability to design and construct advanced, cutting-edge vessels efficiently and cost effectively,” said David Singleton, CEO of Austal.



“This latest trimaran will provide Fred. Olsen Express with class-leading seakeeping, improved fuel economy and greater passenger comfort that builds upon the unrivalled reputation of the iconic Benchijigua Express,” David added.



Bajamar Express is a 118-meter aluminium trimaran, capable of transporting more than 1,100 passengers and 276 cars at speeds of up to 38 knots. Its sister ship, Bañaderos Express, is under construction at Austal Philippines.



The vessel will operate on Fred. Olsen Express’ Santa Cruz, Teneriffe and Agaete, Las Palmas routes in the Canary Islands.