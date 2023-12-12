Austal and Birdon Ink Landing Craft MOU

Shipbuilding groups Austal and Birdon announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly develop defense shipbuilding capability in Western Australia to deliver the Australian Department of Defense Landing Craft-Medium (LC-M) Project.

The formation of the MOU commenced in late November when Minister for Defense Industry, Hon. Pat Conroy, announced a Heads of Agreement (HOA) to establish a Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement (SSA) between Austal and the Commonwealth, and named Austal as the preferred vessel constructor. Birdon was selected by the Commonwealth as the preferred designer for the LC-M Project.

Under the MOU Austal and Birdon have agreed to work with each other to jointly develop a costed proposal for the LC-M Project, along with exploring a range of other potential defense shipbuilding opportunities.

“Austal has a very good track record of working effectively with third-party vessel designers and we look forward to working with Birdon to develop the MoU into a more substantive partnership so that we can deliver a capable and cost-effective LC-M program for the Army,” Austal CEO Paddy Gregg said.

Birdon CEO Jamie Bruce said the MOU was a signal of the intent of both companies to form a collaborative relationship for the design and build of LC-Ms: “We are pleased that our LC-M design, which exceeds requirements and will deliver beyond any other vessel currently in-service or advertised globally, was the design preferred by the Commonwealth. We look forward to teaming with Austal to bring the design to life.”