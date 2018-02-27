Austal Climbs on Strong H1 Profit

Related News
Forhaug Steps in as CEO at MMT
Marine surveying company MMT has appointed Peter Forhaug as acting CEO from January 1, 2018 while the Sweden based firm conducts…
USS Little Rock Helps the Homeless in Montreal
A group of American sailors stuck in Montreal for the winter are pitching in to help the local community. The U.S. Navy’s…
US Navy to Commission Littoral Combat Ship Omaha
The United States Navy will commission its newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS), the future USS Omaha (LCS 12), during a 10 a.m.
New Condition & Performance Monitoring Application for Maritime
Arundo Analytics, a software company enabling advanced analytics in heavy industry, announced yesterday the Arundo Condition…
Shell: LNG Supply Shortage Possible as Demand Surges
The global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market has continued to defy expectations of many market observers, with demand growing…
First Ship Lease Trust Narrows Q4 Loss
First Ship Lease Trust, Singapore-based business trust which owns a fleet of vessels across major shipping sub-sectors,…
IMO on Distress and Safety at Sea
Seafarers depend on a robust distress and safety system when life is in danger at sea. This week’s meeting of the Sub-Committee on Navigation…
Total Lubmarine debuts Environmentally Lubricant
Total Lubmarine has announced the introduction of a new grease product: BIO OG PLUS – an innovative addition to an already…
Flooding Cripples Grain Barge Shipments in U.S. Midwest
Grain barge shipping came to a near standstill in parts of the U.S. Midwest on Thursday as recent heavy rain and melting snow swelled rivers…
Navios Maritime Containers to Buy an Additional Boxship
Navios Maritime Containers, a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector, announced that it agreed to acquire a 2010-built…
Seadrill, Creditors Reach Joint Restructuring Deal
Shipping tycoon John Fredriksen has reached an agreement with a majority of creditors over a restructuring plan for oil rig firm Seadrill…
Top Maritime News
What Does the Jones Act Mean for Offshore Wind?
Offshore wind power continues to gain momentum in the United States. How will the Jones Act affect the development
Pirates Attack Chemical Tanker off Somalia
Suspected Somali pirates attacked a Singaporean-flagged chemical tanker on Friday but were repelled by guards on board
Djibouti Ends Dubai's DP World Contract to Run Container Terminal
Djibouti has ended a contract with Dubai's DP World, one of the world's biggest port operators, to run its Doraleh Container Terminal
Tug Sinks after Collision off Maine
A tugboat sank after it collided with another vessel about three miles off the coast of Maine. One of the two crewmen aboard the 40-foot tugboat