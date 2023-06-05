Austal Delivers High-speed Catamaran to Degage Group in French Polynesia

Austal Vietnam has delivered a new high-speed catamaran to the Degage Group of French Polynesia. The 66-meter Apetahi Express completed a series of sea trials off the coast of Vung Tau in May 2023 and is now preparing for its maiden voyage to French Polynesia. The ferry is anticipated to commence operations between Pape’ete (Tahiti) and Vaitape (Bora Bora) in French Polynesia in July 2023.

The new Austal Passenger Express 66 catamaran features a length overall (LOA) of 66.4 meters, beam of 15.2 meters and draft of 1.8 meters. Over two passenger decks, the vessel can accommodate 574 passengers, with an additional 80 seats available on an external sun deck. Crew accommodation includes 7 two-berth cabins and 2 single-berth cabins. The vessel has four passenger access ramps and can carry up to 16 tonnes of cargo loaded via two cranes.

Fitted with four diesel engines and four waterjets, as well as Austal’s Motion Control System (including active interceptors and T-foils) and the latest MARINELINK-Essentials program, the new ferry achieved a speed of 38 knots during sea trials.

During the design of Apetahi Express, The Degage Group placed an emphasis on reducing CO2 emissions and improving fuel efficiency. By optimizing the aluminum hull design, Austal has achieved a significant reduction in resistance that not only lowers fuel consumption but also improves seakeeping and delivers a more comfortable ride for passengers, the builder said.

Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said, “Apetahi Express was customized by Austal’s Australian and Vietnamese design and engineering teams to meet the exacting demands of inter-island transport, and this new catamaran delivers outstanding new capability; with multiple indoor and outdoor decks for passengers and a large cargo space accommodating up to 16 tonnes of cargo.”

Austal Vietnam President Mark Dummett thanked the Austal teams for their efforts over the past two years, delivering the third vessel constructed by the Vung Tau shipyard, since opening in 2018: “This has been a fantastic collaboration between Austal and the team from The Degage Group which has resulted in a superb vessel that has exceeded speed performance targets. Both teams have worked skillfully and efficiently to deliver Apetahi Express and our customer is very pleased with the latest addition to their fleet. My thanks to all involved for their outstanding efforts and expertise delivering Apetahi Express.”

Austal has previously designed and built five vessels for The Degage Group, comprising two 69-meter monohull cruise ships, a 56-meter vehicle passenger catamaran ferry, an 80-meter vehicle passenger catamaran ferry and a 49-meter vehicle passenger ferry.