Austal USA Buys WarpSPEE3D Printer

Austal USA Advanced Technologies (Austal USA AT) has purchased a WarpSPEE3D printer and is currently spearheading an effort to revolutionize the US Navy's supply chain by implementing additive manufacturing.

Austal USA AT oversees and operates the Navy's Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Danville, VA – the US Navy's flagship center for additive manufacturing supporting the construction and sustainment of the fleet.

SPEE3D's proprietary Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology offers cast-equivalent metal parts on-site and on-demand at build rates up to 100g/min (3.5oz/min). High-density metal parts can be built in hours and days instead of weeks or months, accelerating prototyping and product development and minimizing operational downtime. The WarpSPEE3D printer uses patented SPEE3D technology, enabling significantly faster and more scalable production than traditional manufacturing. It builds parts up to 88 lbs. (40Kg) with a diameter up to 40" x 30" (1m x .7m) in hours versus days.

SPEE3D's product portfolio enables significantly faster production than traditional metal manufacturing for a wide range of metals, including Copper, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Aluminum Bronze, and now Nickel Aluminum Bronze Expeditionary.



