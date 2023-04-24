Austal USA Christens the Future USS Kingsville

Mobile, Ala. shipbuilder Austal USA celebrated the christening of the future USS Kingsville (LCS 36) Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship in a ceremony at the company’s Gulf Coast shipyard.

The 18th LCS designed and constructed by Austal USA, Kingsville is planned for delivery in early 2024 and will be homeported in San Diego, Calif. LCS 36 is the first U.S. Navy ship named for Kingsville.

Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats.