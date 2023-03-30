Marine Link
Saturday, April 1, 2023
Austal USA Launches EPF14 and LCS 36

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 30, 2023

Austal USA launched two Navy ships this past week, USNS Cody (EPF 14) and the future USS Kingsville (LCS 36).

With both ships in the water, production efforts will transition to final outfitting and system activation to support the ships getting underway for sea trials. The USNS Cody, which was christened last month, is the Navy’s first Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) Flight II vessel. As the first EPF Flight II, the ship represents enhanced Naval medicine afloat capabilities and will provide critical combat care in austere and contested operating environments. 

As the Navy’s 18th Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), the future USS Kingsville will be deployed to the Pacific fleet area of responsibility. Kingsville will be christened at Austal USA’s shipyard next month.

